WTAJ Originals: College Jobs: Shaver’s Creek Part 3

PETERSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sometimes, we know our calling long before we can make it a reality.

Shaver’s Creek Environmental Education intern Victoria Siegle feels like she is truly in her calling.

” “I really think I’m a people person, and I like to teach people about nature, so an environmental educator is something I feel like I would be really good at.” Victoria Siegle, Environmental Education Intern, Shaver’s Creek.

Our Devin Jackson spoke with the Penn State student in an in depth interview about how she is spending her summer.

This is part three of a multi-part series on how Penn State students spend their summers in State College.