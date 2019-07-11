WTAJ Originals: 92-Year-Old Potter Continues Pottery Business at People’s Choice Festival

BOALSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mary Ellen Yearick, a 92-year-old woman who lives in Smoking Dam, is still running her pottery business.

Mary Ellen has been making pottery since 1948. It began as a way to make extra money, but with success came with a want to start her own pottery business. And Yearick Pottery was created.

People who come to the Boalsburg People’s Choice Festival usually recognize her. That’s because she’s been in the same spot since the third year of the Festival.

Yearick has done many shows over the years but says her vendor neighbors, customers, and the family atmosphere has her coming back every year to the People’s Choice Festival.

Her husband, Allen Yearick, helps out as well. Allen was actually the first little league baseball player to play professionally.

The Boalsburg People’s Choice Festival runs through this Sunday and is located at the Pennsylvania Military Museum.