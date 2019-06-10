WTAJ Originals: Owner cited after dog bites 7-year-old boy

SOMERSET, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset Police were called to Cherry Lane on Sunday after a 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog.

The boy was outside his home when he noticed the neighbor’s dog was loose in their yard.

“At the point he entered the property of the dog’s owner, the dog did take a nip at him,” said Randy Cox, Somerset Chief of Police.

The boy was bitten on the back of his right knee.

“Officers followed up and when they spoke to the owner of the dog, determined that the dog was not currently licensed nor did it have current rabies vaccinations,” said Cox.

The dog will now be placed under quarantine for the next 10 days.

An officer will be filing a citation under the dog law for the dog not being licensed and the dog not being vaccinated.” -Randy Cox, Somerset Chief of Police

While the boy is okay, Cox says he’d give the same advice to dog owners as he would to parents, “Make sure you know where they are and what they’re doing. And don’t assume that it’s always a safe environment when they leave the house.”