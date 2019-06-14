WTAJ Originals: Local shelter and dealership hosting Pups and Trucks for needed shelter items

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County PAWS partnered with State College Ford-Lincoln for “Pups and Trucks,” an event that fills a Ford truck with needed shelter items.

Centre County PAWS needs cleaning items more than anything. Taking care of the animals’ comes first, and while treats and dog and cat food are great, other tangible items would be appreciated.

State College Ford-Lincoln wants to be more involved in the community, so helping host this event made sense for them.

Donations will be accepted from 9 am-6 pm today and tomorrow at the State College Ford-Lincoln on West College Avenue.

For a full list of what Centre County PAWS needs, visit their Facebook page.