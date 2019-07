ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Your CBD Store will be opening its doors in Altoona on Wednesday, June 19.

This will be its second location, the first having been opened in Houtzdale in March.

According to its owner Michael DeAngelo and his wife Catherine Huber, the store has helped customers who come in with various ailments.

“We’ve had a lot of success, we really have,” said DeAngelo.

The store will be located at 415 Orchard Ave. in Altoona.

WTAJ’s Darby Sparks reports.