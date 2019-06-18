WTAJ Originals: Altoona fugitive still at large

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are still searching for a man who fled a routine traffic stop on Saturday, June 15.

Police say that Craig Hauke-Miller is believed to still be in the area and could possibly be armed.

Miller has warrants in Blair and Centre county. His vehicle was found with 30 bags of heroin, a suspected stolen license plate, a gun ammunition, a lock picking kit and an imitation police badge.

If you know any information about his whereabouts, call the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2489.

Miller could be staying with a close friend who owns an old green Chevrolet Blazer or Ford Explorer with a magnetic construction light on top of it.