WTAJ Holiday Programming

ProgramDateTime
The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Thursday, November 289:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Frosty the SnowmanFriday, November 298:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Frosty ReturnsFriday, November 298:30 – 9:00 p.m.
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of FireSaturday, November 308:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe Saturday, November 30 8:30 – 9:00 p.m.
The Story of Santa Claus Saturday, November 30 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed ReindeerMonday, December 28:00 – 9:00 p.m.
The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center HonorsSunday, December 158:00 – 10:00 p.m.
I Love Lucy Christmas SpecialFriday, December 208:00 – 9:00 p.m.
The 21st Annual Home for the Holidays with Idina MenzelSunday, December 229:00 – 10:00 p.m.

