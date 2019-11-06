WTAJ Holiday Programming

|Program
|Date
|Time
|The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
|Thursday, November 28
|9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Frosty the Snowman
|Friday, November 29
|8:00 – 8:30 p.m.
|Frosty Returns
|Friday, November 29
|8:30 – 9:00 p.m.
|Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
|Saturday, November 30
|8:00 – 8:30 p.m.
|Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
|Saturday, November 30
|8:30 – 9:00 p.m.
|The Story of Santa Claus
|Saturday, November 30
|9:00 – 10:00 p.m.
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|Monday, December 2
|8:00 – 9:00 p.m.
|The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
|Sunday, December 15
|8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
|I Love Lucy Christmas Special
|Friday, December 20
|8:00 – 9:00 p.m.
|The 21st Annual Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel
|Sunday, December 22
|9:00 – 10:00 p.m.