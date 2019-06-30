Europe sets heat records as much of continent sizzles

Youngsters cool off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. High temperatures are expected to go up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in the Paris area later this week and bake much of the country, from the Pyrenees in the southwest to the German border in the northeast. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BERLIN (AP) — Excessive heat gripped large parts of western and central Europe on Wednesday, setting new June temperature records in Germany and the Czech Republic.

A German weather agency said that a preliminary reading showed the mercury reached 101.5 degrees Farenheight in Coschen, near the Polish border.

That’s a tenth of a degree higher than the previous national record for June, set in 1947 in southwestern Germany.

New daily records were set at some 80 percent of local measuring stations, and it’s about to get even hotter.

Authorities have warned that temperatures could top 104 degrees farenheight in parts of continental Europe in the coming days as a plume of dry, hot air moves north from Africa.

Professor Hannah Cloke, a natural hazards researcher at Britain’s University of Reading, said the heat along with a build-up of humidity was a “potentially lethal combination.”

“Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk,” she said.

Precautionary measures also were taken in France, where temperatures up to 102 degrees Fahrenheit are forecast for the Paris area later in the week.

Similarly baking conditions are expected in much of the country. Because such high temperatures are rare in France, most homes and many buildings do not have air conditioning.

In Paris on Wednesday authorities banned older cars from the city for the day as the heat aggravates pollution problems.

Regional authorities estimated the measure affects nearly 60 percent of vehicles circulating in the Paris region. Violators face fines.

French charities and local officials were providing extra help for the elderly, the homeless and the sick this week.

Some 15,000 people, many of them elderly, died in France during a 2003 heat wave.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe cited the heat wave as evidence of climate destabilization and vowed to step up the government’s fight against climate change.

The scorching heat was felt on the streets of Vienna, too.

With excessive heat temperatures also forecast in Milan, an aid group said it was preparing to distribute 10,000 bottles of free water to the homeless and other needy people.

The Civil Protection service in Rome also planned to distribute water to people at risk during the hottest hours of the day.

About half of Spain’s provinces are on alert for high temperatures, which are expected to rise as the weekend approaches.

Some tourists sought relief in Madrid’s green spaces.

“It is pretty hot right now, we are dealing with it by trying to stay in the shade here in the park,” said Victoria Poliak from San Diego, California.