What’s Going Around: Number of flu cases rise to 57 in PA

This week, a local hospital, J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon announced visiting restrictions because of the number of people with the flu.

Another 11 people died of the flu in Pennsylvania last week bringing the total to 57, including one child, so far in this flu season.

A local pediatrician says a handful of his flu patients have ended up in the hospital. When should parents seek medical attention if they think their child has the flu?

At Chopra Pediatrics in Altoona, Dr, Rakesh Chopra says, “If you suspect influenza in the middle of flu season, it’s likely what it is and especially if you’re at high-risk. If you have a young child, or they may have Asthma or Diabetes, or other chronic conditions, it’s probably wise to seek care soon to consider treatment with Tamiflu.”

Dr, Chopra says most of his patients  who’ve been vaccinated against the flu have either not gotten the illness or have had a milder version of it.

