Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Awards kicked off the day with a trip to “Old Town Road”.
It was announced during Good Morning America that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their megahit from earlier this year.
It’s the first win for both artists in this category.
Also announced on GMA, Kacey Musgraves won Music Video of the Year for her song “Rainbow”.
See who else wins tonight at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. CST.