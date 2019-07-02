World UFO Day, do you believe?

(WTAJ) — Every July 2, the world comes together to “believe” for “World UFO Day.”

From H.G. Wells to Star Wars, and even the more real-life feeling of the X-Files, the world has been fascinated with UFOs, aliens, Area-51, and wondering about life on other planets.

In 2002, the pictures seen below were taken just outside of Everett, Pa. The man stopped to take a photo of what he thought was just rainbow, but the camera caught more than he thought.

While tons of UFO footage has been debunked, there’s still a lot out there that just can’t be explained. You be the judge!

