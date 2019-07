SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A summer afternoon at the beach quickly became a scramble to save a pod of disoriented pilot whales, with vacationers joining lifeguards and state wildlife crews in the water trying to keep roughly 30 of the large marine mammals from beaching themselves on the Georgia coast.

Officials were hopeful they had saved most of the short-fin pilot whales that swam perilously close to shore Tuesday on St. Simons Island, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah.