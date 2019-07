(WTAJ) -- With over 1.2 MILLION 'members' who say they're going to Area 51, they've become what would be the 4th largest "army" in the world.

Trailing behind China's army(2.1 million) and the army of India and the U.S.(both over 1.3 million), the group, if they show up, would be a bigger "army" than even North Korea.