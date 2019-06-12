Skydeck cracks 103 floors above Chicago streets

CHICAGO. Ill. (CNN) — Visitors on a sky-deck in Chicago looked down and saw something scary, a glass ledge splintered into thousands of pieces.

A protective layer covering the glass somehow shattered Monday on the 103rd floor of Willis Tower.

Willis Tower says no one was in any danger.

The man who took this video says a woman who was there with her two kids turned pale and was very scared.

Workers were later seen fixing the glass.

The protective layer also cracked in May 2014, making for a similar panic.

Chicago’s Willis Tower attracts about one and a half million visitors each year

