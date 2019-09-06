Outrageous pizzas make a splash on social media

If you can’t decide between pizza or burgers for lunch – now you can have both.

This new york restaurant offers a pizza topped with french fries, fried eggs, 16 cheeseburgers and finished off with chipotle sauce and bacon.

The cheeseburger pizza is just one of the over the top dishes at Krave It.

This pizza has fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup.

There’s one loaded with tater tots and black beans or the mac and cheese with Cheetos on top.

Ashlee Aisoa, who works next door at a restaurant called Mac and Cheese came over to Krave-It for a slice with buffalo chicken and Doritos.

“I love all the different combinations. I love different things. So if it’s not what you’d expect, that’s what I like,” says Aisoa

Krave-It owner Vishee Mandahar says he is constantly thinking of out-of-the-box pizza combinations so people will post them on Instagram.

“If we come up with an idea and post it right away, we’ll get 5 thousand, 10 thousand, 20 thousand views in like an hour or two hours,” Mandahar said

Other pizza places.. are doing the same.

You’ll find social media posts of over-the-top creations from all over the world.. as well as outrageous pizzas cooked-up at home.