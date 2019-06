(WTAJ) — They say you can put ranch on anything, so why not Pop-Tarts?

What started as a random comment on twitter, has turned into a world of curiosity and interest.

When Hidden Valley Ranch replied, they seemed all-in for the crossover. Replying, retweeting, tagging Kellogg’s Pop-Tart brand on social media.

It was all for naught when the Pop-Tarts brand tweeted back with a swift “No” and a few other cheeky replies.