Baker mishears ‘Moana’ and makes marijuana birthday cake instead

Ga. (WTAJ) — A birthday cake mistake goes viral after the baker misheard what kind of cake Kensli Davis’ mom wanted for Kensli’s 25th birthday.

According to her facebook post, her mom called to ask for a Moana cake.

“So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do),” Kensli said on her Facebook post.

They sure were in for a surprise when they found out the baker thought they said “marijuana” after they got the cake home!

It didn’t seem to bother the 25-year-old birthday girl, or the family. After a good laugh they still enjoyed their ice cream cake, and her birthday.

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” she touted in her post.

The baker sure did go the extra mile though, even using a “My Little Pony” type horse, smoking, with red eyes, and a pot leaf on its back leg.