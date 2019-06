CHATOM, Ala. (WTAJ) — A car and truck dealer in Alabama is offering a unique gift when you purchase a new or used car or truck.

The company has put out a video saying that with every purchase, you receive a bible, an American flag, and a 12-gauge shotgun… a way to “celebrate freedom and the loyal customers”

The promotion has been turning heads with lots of support in their area, but also lots of detractors leaving their comments behind as well.

Video: Chatom Ford Alabama’s Facebook page.