Utah man gets locked in a gym

(CNN) — With the words “24-hour” in the name of a fitness center, one would think it’s open 24-7, but a Utah man found out the hard way that isn’t always the case.

Hailey Hendricks takes a look at how he found himself locked inside his gym.

By day, Dan Hill is an animation teacher at Paper Plane learning. But by night, he’s working out at the gym.

Finishing up his swim at 24-hour fitness in sandy late Saturday night, Dan went to leave, but couldn’t.

“I went to the front door and wait. This is locked,” said Dan Hill: Gym member.

After making some phone calls to friends and family about what to do, dan called 911.

“So, I called dispatch, and the guy pauses for like 10 seconds and says you’re where? And I said I’m in 24-hour fitness, and there’s an alarm system here, and I don’t want to get busted for breaking and entering,” said Hill.

In the meantime, he posted on Facebook saying: I am literally locked inside 24-hour fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool.

“I just thought it was kinda funny at the start. You know, it was kinda like home alone. Like oh my gosh. I have this gym to myself,” said Hill.

Spending more than an hour inside what dan thought was a 24-hour gym, he posted a photo to Facebook with the caption saying: Free at last! Free at last! Thanks to three nice cops, I am free at last.

Dan says he didn’t know his experience would go viral and says it’s a funny memory; he won’t forget any time soon.