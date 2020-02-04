Tinkering with tiny homes

(CBS) — The idea of a cozy little home was taken very literally by one neighborhood in Arizona.

In Downtown Little Rock, there’s a group of homes that look too small for anyone to live in.

Builders are confident that these 400-square-foot homes are enough for a comfortable living.

Each house has one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room.

All electricity is set to run on solar panels.

Builders are hoping to revitalize the homes to allow people to move in, though a date has not been finalized.

