The latest social media craze: Broom Challenge

by: Kara Urland

The latest craze sweeping the internet is the “standing broom” trick or #BroomChallenge.

A viral tweet implies that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” trick would work, because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

This, of course, caused thousands of people to post videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves. However, there is no such announcement from NASA to verify the claim. 

The Earth’s gravitational pull on a certain day has no role to play in a broom standing on its own. Turns out, anyone can perform this trick on any day of a year. It is all about balance.

