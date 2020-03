(CBS) — All this cake requires is flour, eggs, and 20 grams of dead insects.

Yes, you heard correctly, a team of scientists at Belgium’s University of Ghent are trying to find a way to substitute dairy in cakes, cookies, and waffles.

They say deriving grease from insects is more green than dairy production.

So who knows, one day you could be munching on cockroach croissant as you head out to the office or making your nearest and dearest a beetle birthday cake.