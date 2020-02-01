New product eases Meat cravings

(CNN) — A company is rolling out a new product to help those who are trying to give up meat, and it’s stranger than you think.

Take a look at the “Meat Patch.”

“Strong Roots,” the creator of the product says they’re supposed to be worn on the arm like a nicotine patch.

They contain a bacon scent which is released by scratching it.

A professor at Oxford University says studies have shown that the scent can reduce food cravings.

Just the aroma of bacon can reportedly leave you satisfied.

Right now it’s only available in the UK.