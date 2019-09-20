Man spends almost $5k on undergarment owned by Hitler’s wife

Get ready this might be the strangest item you’ve ever heard of selling at auction.

Humbert & Ellis Auctioneers say that an anonymous phone bidder in the United Kingdom paid $4,600 for this pair of underpants.

The unmentionables apparently belonged to Eva Braun.

She was Adolf Hitler’s mistress until 1945 when she married him just one day before the couple committed suicide.

If you’re wondering why anybody would want such an item, you’re not alone.

The Holocaust Educational Trust says items like this only belong in museums where they can be displayed in the proper historical context.

The auction house that sold the panties says personal items from high-level World War II figures typically sell for high prices.

The same bidder also bought Braun’s cotton nightgown for about $3,200.