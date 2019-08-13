International Left-Handers Day, some names might surprise you

(WTAJ) — August 13 is International Left-Handers Day. A day for all the left-handers who might feel left out.

The day has been celebrated since it was created in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc. According to Newsweek, The Left-Handers Day Club “declared” it official in 1997.

Only about 11% of the world’s population is left-handed, according to LiveScience.com.

While it might be strange for a right-handed person to watch a lefty sit down and write, there are actually quite a few famous left-handed people out there that you might not know about!

According to Time, Former President Barack Obama is left-handed, but he wasn’t the first president. There was James Garfield, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton!

Of course, it’s not just the White House feeling the left power. Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates just so happen to be lefty as well as Jimi Hendrix. Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, was also left-handed even though his father made him learn to use his right hand while growing up. You’ll catch both artists with special left-handed guitars throughout their time on the stage. Don’t forget Mozart either!

Speaking of artists, Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt, and Michelangelo were known to paint with their left hands.

Ok, but how about the revolutionary, scientific geniuses that shaped a lot of what we know today? Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Sir Issac Newton, and Nikola Tesla didn’t let their left handhold them back.

Of course, when the competitive side takes over, the infamous ‘southpaw’ steps into the sports world. From Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds to Manny Pacquiao and Oscar de la Hoya. Left-handed athletes are more common, and much easier to spot.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Lady Gaga speaks onstage during Pride Live’s 2019 Stonewall Day on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Pride Live)

The list goes on and on. Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves, Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Rogen, David Bowie, Nicole Kidman, Chef Gordan Ramsey, Mark Zuckerberg… Almost makes you think there’s more than 11% of the population that are lefty.

So try to use your left hand and celebrate International Left-Handers Day!