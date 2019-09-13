Google Earth leads to police finding remains of a man missing for 22 years

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — In August, detectives with the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office pulled a 1994 Saturn SL from a retention pond.

They were tipped off by someone who used to live in the neighborhood and spotted the car on Google Earth.

Someone who lives there now used a personal drone to take a closer look.

Inside investigators found the skeletal remains of William Earl Moldt who was reported missing in November 1997.

Moldt was 40 years old when he disappeared. He would be 62 years old today.

His girlfriend at the time says they spoke on the phone a couple of hours before he left an adult night club.

He’s believed to have had several drinks before leaving alone.

That was on November 7, 1997.

“If there is an upside to this is that the family finally knows what happened to their loved one and like my wife said we give condolences to that family.” Brian Martin, Grand Isles resident

It’s still not clear exactly how the car ended up in the pond or how long it was in there.

The sheriff’s department continues to investigate.