Caught on Camera: Paragliding emergency landing in water

A first time paragliding Danish tourist and her pilot ran into trouble when the main rope of their parachute snapped in mid-air last Friday (September 27), a heartstopping video posted by ENGair Tandem Paragliding agency showed.

The video showed the pilot Tulgay Ozden and 70-year-old Danish tourist landing into the sea with an emergency parachute and plunging into the water.

Ozden said the tourist remained calm during the incident and followed his instructions as he steered them into the sea. He said the video was recovered two days after the incident and will be shown to would-be pilots at training courses.

The Danish tourist, according to Ozden, seemed unfazed by the dramatic descent, vowing to come back next year for more paragliding.