Bad drawings for charity

(CNN) — All pet owners think their pets are the cutest.

Now some will have the picture to prove it.

Although, those pictures may not capture the true outer beauty of their four-legged friends.

The response to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s newest fundraiser was so huge the group can’t keep up.

The group asked for $15 donations for a custom created drawing of pets.

The group says its staff and volunteers are a far cry from Picasso, and they are much better at caring for shelter animals.

Wednesday, the group raised more than $12,000 and closed the fundraiser.

That amounts to a lot of animal prints, and likely hand-cramps for the artists.