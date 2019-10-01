WEB EXTRA: Taiwan bridge collapse

WEB EXTRA (CBS) — WATCH: A camera caught the moment a bridge in Taiwan collapsed on Tuesday.
The bridge fell onto boats.
Authorities said at least ten people were sent to hospitals.
Crews are searching through the rubble for more victims.
