WEB EXTRA: Taiwan bridge collapse

WEB EXTRA (CBS) — WATCH: A camera caught the moment a bridge in Taiwan collapsed on Tuesday.

The bridge fell onto boats.

Authorities said at least ten people were sent to hospitals.

Crews are searching through the rubble for more victims.

