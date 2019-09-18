WEB EXTRA: Shark swims close to surfer

1  of  2
WEB EXTRA (CBS) — TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Drone footage shows a shark swimming near a surfer off Werri Beach in New South Wales, Australia last week.

The drone operator said he used the speakers on the device to warn the surfer about the shark.

