WEB EXTRA (CBS) — Los Angeles-area landmarks lit up in purple and gold – the L.A. Lakers’ colors – on Sunday night, to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant.

Some locations like the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier and the Wilshire Grand Center, L.A.’s tallest building, also displayed Bryant’s jersey numbers.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, spent his 20-year-long career playing for the Lakers.