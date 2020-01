WEB EXTRA (CBS) — WATCH: Some residents of Puerto Rico were awakened before dawn Tuesday when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the island’s southwest coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that since December 28, 2019, Puerto Rico has experienced a wave of small earthquakes.

The quake on Tuesday triggered widespread power outages, according to authorities.

Puerto Rican officials say at least one person has died as a result of Tuesday’s earthquake.