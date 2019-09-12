WEB EXTRA: New Electric Eel Species

WEB EXTRA (CBS) — SHOCKING DISCOVERY: Two species of electric eel have just been discovered in South America.
Researchers with Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History say one is more powerful than any electric eel ever found before.
