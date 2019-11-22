WEB EXTRA: Bear stuck in car causes damage

Breaking News
WEB EXTRA (CBS) — BEAR IN A CAR: This bear got stuck in an unlocked car in California and had to be rescued by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.

The video shared to social media on Wednesday shows the damage the bear caused inside the car.

