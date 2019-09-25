WEB EXTRA: Baby Archie makes appearance

WEB EXTRA (CBS) — AWW! Royal baby Archie made a public appearance with his parents while visiting Cape Town, South Africa Wednesday.
It looked like the four-month-old was trying to wave during a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
