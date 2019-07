WEB EXTRA (CBS) -- ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY: On the evening of July 16th, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. - son of President John F. Kennedy - died after the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard.

His passengers, wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette, were also killed. A search for the bodies included the Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force and lasted for five days.