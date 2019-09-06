1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Caught on Camera: Home Invader Falls in Pool

Web Extras

by: CBS

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A home invader falls into a pool at a home in Houston Texas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss