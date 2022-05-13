Today we will have more clouds compared to sun. There could also be a shower or some drizzle around. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be rather cloudy with a shower or two.

Saturday there will be clouds and sunshine with some showers. There could also be some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday night temperature will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday there will also be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperature on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.