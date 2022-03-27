Snow showers will diminish this evening to some flurries. Otherwise mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

We start the workweek out on a very cold note. Highs will be like Sunday in the mid-30s and lingering flurries will still be around for some areas. Expect a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows drop back into the teens.

Tuesday, we see a bit more sunshine, and highs will try and climb into the low 40s. Clouds will be on the increase late Tuesday night ahead of our next system. Lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a wintry mix before temperatures warm up and change it back to rain showers. Highs will climb int the low 50s by the afternoon and rain showers come to an end. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s.

We see another chance of rain showers for Thursday with a quick surge in temperatures. Highs will climb into the low and mid 60s with scattered showers. Lows overnight drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday we sit under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

