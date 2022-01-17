Winds pick up this afternoon creating blowing snow back onto the roadways

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. We will continue to see snowfall in spots this morning. We still are seeing treacherous roads this morning so allow for extra time to commute. Winter Storm Warnings continue for Cambria, Somerset, Clearfield, Elk, and Cameron counties until 7:00 PM. For Jefferson county it goes until 1:00 PM. Northern Centre, Blair and Bedford cocunties the Winter Storm Warning will go until 10:00 AM. Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Centre and Huntingdon will also expire at 10:00 AM.

Today we will be blustery winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could reach over 50 mph. A Wind Advisory goes into place for Centre, Huntingdon, Blair and Bedford counties beginning at 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM. Use caution, this wind will blow snow back onto the roadways. We will also see some lake effect snow showers and up-slope snow mainly in the northwest and the Laurel Highlands. Use caution there will be lowered visibility at times and icy road conditions. High temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have cold with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday there will be lingering flurries in the morning then a mix of clouds and sun. We could also see a few scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday we will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in some milder air. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

A clipper system will try to move in Wednesday. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers or snow showers late. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. It will be quite chilly. Thursday we could also see a few snow showers around. Thursday night temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. It will be a cold day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Friday night we will have a clear sky as temperatures fall into the single digits. Saturday we will have variable cloudiness with a few flurries. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunday we will have clouds and some sun with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.