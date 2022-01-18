Wind will continue to drift snow this morning and then milder air moves in Wednesday

This morning there will be lingering flurries with temperatures in the 20s. This afternoon we will have clouds mixing with some sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday we will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in some milder air. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. A clipper system will try to move in Wednesday. We will have variable cloudiness with a few showers and snow showers in the afternoon and evening.. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. It will be quite chilly. Thursday night temperatures will tumble into the lower single digits.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could also be a few flurries. It will be a cold day. High temperatures will be in mid to upper teens. Friday night we will have a clear sky as temperatures fall into the single digits and in some locations it will be below zero. This is the coldest air we’ve seen in a few years.

The cold snap will continue for the weekend. Saturday we will have sun to start then clouds move in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunday we will have clouds and some sun with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a cloudy day with snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Monday night we will fall into the lower teens. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s.