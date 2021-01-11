Wild weather: A listing of all-time world weather records

Tonight we will have a mix of a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. The lows tonight will be in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow we will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It will be one of those days where if you’re in the sun it will feel pleasant but if you’re in the shade it will be chilly. Tomorrow night will be in the mid to upper 20s.