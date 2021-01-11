Wild weather: A listing of all-time world weather records

(WTAJ) —While we have our share of interesting weather here in Central Pennsylvania, our planet is known for different extreme weather events. Here is a listing of world records from the World Meteorological Organization.
|Type of weather
|Value
|Location
|Date
|Elevation
|Highest temperature
|134° F
|Furnace Creek. California
Death Valley
|Oct. 7, 1913
|-179 ft
|Lowest temperature
|-128.6° F
|Vostok, Antartica
|July 7, 1983
|11,220 ft
|Greatest rainfall
in a 12-month period
|1042″
|Cherrapung, India
|Aug. 8, 1860
to July 7, 1861
|4308 ft
|Greatest 24-hour rainfall
|71.8″
|Foc-Foc, La Reunion
|Jan 7-8, 1966
|7513 ft
|Greatest 1-hour rainfall
|12″
|Holt, Missouri
|Jun 6, 1947
|863 ft
|Greatest 1-minute rainfall
|1.25″
|Unionville, Maryland
|July 4, 1956
|499 ft
|Longest dry period
|172 months
|Arica, Chile
|Oct. 10, 1903
to Jan. 1, 1918
|213 ft
|Heaviest hailstorm
|2.25 lb
|Gopalganj district
Bangladesh
|Apr. 4, 1986
|13 ft
|Heaviest yearly snowfall
|1,224.5″
(102 feet)
|Mount Rainier, Washington
|Feb. 19, 1971
to Feb. 18, 1972
|5,400 ft
|Most snow in snow season (July-June)
|1,140″
|Mt. Baker Ski Area,
Washington
|1998-99
|5,089 ft
|Most snow in winter season
(Dec. – Feb.)
|974.1″
|Thompson Pass, Alaska
|1952-1953
|2,805 ft
|Most snowfall in a 24-hour period
|78″
|Thompson Pass, Alaska
|Feb. 7, 1963
|2,805 ft
|Highest sea level air pressure
|1083 mb
|Agata, Russia
|Dec. 31, 1968
|856.3 ft
|Lowest sea level pressure
|870 mb
|Eye of Typhoon Tip
|Oct. 12, 1979
|0ft
|Strong wind gust
|253 mph
|Barrow Island, Australia
|Apr. 10,1996
|210 ft
|Longest distance for a lightning flash
|about
441 miles
|Rio Grand do Sui, Brazil
|Oct. 31, 2018
|Longest duration of a lightning flash
|16.7 seconds
|Santa Fe/Entre Rios Provinces, Argentina
|Mar. 4, 2019