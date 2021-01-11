Wild weather: A listing of all-time world weather records

(WTAJ) —While we have our share of interesting weather here in Central Pennsylvania, our planet is known for different extreme weather events. Here is a listing of world records from the World Meteorological Organization.

Type of weatherValueLocationDateElevation
Highest temperature134° FFurnace Creek. California
Death Valley		Oct. 7, 1913-179 ft
Lowest temperature-128.6° FVostok, AntarticaJuly 7, 198311,220 ft
Greatest rainfall
in a 12-month period		1042″Cherrapung, IndiaAug. 8, 1860
to July 7, 1861		4308 ft
Greatest 24-hour rainfall71.8″Foc-Foc, La ReunionJan 7-8, 19667513 ft
Greatest 1-hour rainfall12″Holt, MissouriJun 6, 1947863 ft
Greatest 1-minute rainfall1.25″Unionville, MarylandJuly 4, 1956499 ft
Longest dry period172 monthsArica, ChileOct. 10, 1903
to Jan. 1, 1918		213 ft
Heaviest hailstorm2.25 lbGopalganj district
Bangladesh		Apr. 4, 198613 ft
Heaviest yearly snowfall1,224.5″
(102 feet)		Mount Rainier, WashingtonFeb. 19, 1971
to Feb. 18, 1972		5,400 ft
Most snow in snow season (July-June)1,140″Mt. Baker Ski Area,
Washington		1998-995,089 ft
Most snow in winter season
(Dec. – Feb.)		974.1″Thompson Pass, Alaska1952-19532,805 ft
Most snowfall in a 24-hour period78″Thompson Pass, AlaskaFeb. 7, 19632,805 ft
Highest sea level air pressure1083 mbAgata, RussiaDec. 31, 1968856.3 ft
Lowest sea level pressure870 mbEye of Typhoon TipOct. 12, 19790ft
Strong wind gust253 mphBarrow Island, AustraliaApr. 10,1996210 ft
Longest distance for a lightning flashabout
441 miles		Rio Grand do Sui, BrazilOct. 31, 2018
Longest duration of a lightning flash16.7 secondsSanta Fe/Entre Rios Provinces, Argentina
Mar. 4, 2019

