Clouds will continue to increase this evening to become mostly cloudy overnight. Rain is moving in from our west ahead of our next low-pressure system and will enter the region very late tonight. Overnight lows sit in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Damp and chilly conditions return for Friday. Most will be waking up to a steady rain as we’ll see majority of our rain accumulate from late morning through early evening. High temperatures will be hit in the morning and fall throughout the day starting in the upper 50s. Rain will continue Friday evening and into Saturday as our next system moves in, lows will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We will see continued shower activity for Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers will begin to taper in the afternoon, but we stay cloudy and cool. Highs will sit in the low to mid-50s while overnight lows drop into the low 40s.

Dry conditions move back in for Sunday, although, clouds will hang around. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mild weather and sunshine return for Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs back in the upper 60s approaching 70. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday remains dry and mild. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

