When it is safe to plant the garden

No matter what the year, people tend to want to rush out in the month of April and get the gardens going. While some of the native perennial flowers are blooming, now is not the right time for many plants.

So the question, what flowers can you plant now? Here is a list of flowers that can handle the current weather which includes some frosts, maybe even a light freeze (though keep in mind that if you live in a really cold spot, you may want to wait until May to even plant these in the ground).

Candendula

Osteospermum

Pansy

Dianthus

Petunia

Flowering Kale

Dusty Miller

Snapdragon

Sweet Alyssum

Geranium

Cyclamen

More of a vegetable person? Here is the list of plants that don’t mind the cold.

Beets

Carrots

Turnips

Radishes

Cabbage

Kale

Spinach

Swiss chard

Arugula

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Kohlrabi

Potatoes

As for more sensitive plants, including the garden favorites including peppers and tomatoes, it is still way too early. Even if by some miracle, you don’t get a frost, these plants don’t root as well in the cold, and a plant planted after Memorial Day, will end up productive than one that was put in the ground in early April. So when is the best time to put these in the ground? When low temperatures are consistently above the lower 40s.

What will kill or seriously harm these plants are a frost. Therefore, no matter how much you want to get them in early, you should wait until after the last frost. That date will range a great deal from spot to spot depending on terrain, but here is the list for the average last ground frost (which can occur with temperatures on thermometers being in the upper 30s).

County Average Last Frost* Bedford 21-May Blair 21-May Cambria 11-Jun Cameron 1-Jun Centre 21-May Clearfield 11-Jun Elk 11-Jun Huntindgon 21-May Jefferson 11-Jun Somerset 1-Jun * Source (www.plantmaps.com)