We have been talking about a flash freeze potential for the morning hours, especially for areas west of I-99. So the question is what is a flash freeze.
A flash freeze is a dangerous occurrence that often occurs with the passage of a powerful cold front during the cold weather season. It happens when rain or wet snow falls on road surfaces that are above freezing. Roads initially are wet, but then temperatures fall fast behind the front. These wet roads will turn icy if left untreated. This happens in a very short period of time and can sometimes lead to accidents, sometimes multi-vehicle accidents.