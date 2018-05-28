What are our Threats?

According to Matt Kumjian, a Meteorology Professor from Penn State, “No place is safe in Pennsylvania.”

Central PA is a hotbed for most types of severe weather, even the rare types! Our threats range from floods, to hail, lightning, wind and even tornados.

Wind damage is by far the most common type of severe weather in our area. That is followed by flash flooding, which causes the most property damage, and hail. The least common are tornados, and lightning. And while lightning is the least common, research says lightning causes the most injuries.

The important thing to remember—just because you don’t see this severe weather every year, doesn’t mean it’s not happening somewhere in our area. It’s more common than you might think.