What a snow squall is and why it can be a danger on Saturday

Snow squalls can be a very dangerous weather event and can lead to major pile-ups. Such was the case on January 6, 2004 when 44 vehicles plowed into each other near the Bellefonte exit of I-80. There were 17 injuries and 6 fatalities. The cause was an arctic front that brought a burst of snow with a sharp drop in temperatures caused a quick drop in temperatures and a sudden drop in visibility. It took two days to clear and reopen that stretch of highway. Below is the radar image from the event.

As mentioned before arctic fronts are notorious for bringing such squall lines. Such a front will be moving through the region Saturday morning. Sunshine will be around early in the day which will help to warm the road temperature but then a burst of snow will move through with rapidly falling temperatures. Here is a look at our Futuretrack for Saturday morning.

This image clearly shows a squall line. While the timing may be off, there may be a burst of snow that moves through the region. Keep this in mind while traveling from the morning into the early afternoon.

