An area of high-pressure building into the region will dominate the weather for the rest of the week and the weekend. Tonight will be mostly clear and the wind should calm. This should allow temperatures to drop into the middle 50s and there will be areas of fog.

Thursday will start off with areas of low clouds and fog, but the rest of the day will turn out to be sunny. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will also start off with patches of fog and then there will be plenty of sunshine with a slightly warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday and Sunday will feature more sunshine than clouds with warm afternoons. It will also turn a little more humid too. Monday will be warm and humid with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will near to just above 80. An approaching front could bring a shower or thunderstorm to places later Monday into Tuesday; otherwise, Tuesday will be warm and humid. Highs will be near to just above 80.

