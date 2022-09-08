Tonight will be mostly clear and more comfortable with lows in the 50s. Areas of fog will develop later on at night and last into early Friday morning, especially in the valley locations.

Friday will be the best day of the week with a good deal of sunshine and highs close to 80. The weekend will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will prevail for early Saturday, mixing with clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. That is going to feel hot for those going to the Penn State game that will kick off at noon.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the likelihood of showers arriving. Highs will be in the 70s. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be around on Monday with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80. A slow-moving disturbance may bring us some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, but there are a lot of uncertainties with that system this far out.

