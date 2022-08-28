This Sunday night is going to end up being clear to partly cloudy and muggy for the last few nights of August with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Monday will be hot and humid for the date with some hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with some of the deeper valleys reaching to the 90-degree mark. An approaching cold front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. It will still be warm and humid which will allow for the chance for any of the thunderstorms to become heavy. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Behind the front, a more refreshing air mass will move in for the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will not be quite as warm, nor as humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night will become more refreshing with many spots dropping into the lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice days with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs each day in the 70s. The nights will be comfortable to almost cool. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday with highs near to just above 80. Sunday will turn warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Labor Day should be a warm day also.

